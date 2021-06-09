Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 19,773 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 68,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 135,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

