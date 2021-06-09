Merculet Tops One Day Volume of $62,730.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $62,730.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00224711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00208652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.01283263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,412.91 or 0.99943339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

