Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.16. Methanex shares last traded at C$43.72, with a volume of 125,511 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.52%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

