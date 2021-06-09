MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

