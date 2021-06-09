Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.18

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and traded as high as $48.56. Metro shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

