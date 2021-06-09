Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,266.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,262.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.02 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

