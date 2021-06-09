M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $189,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $147.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

