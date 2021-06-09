M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $109.16 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 103,092 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 281,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,459,930. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.61. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

