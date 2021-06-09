M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $60.78 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 909,327 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of TC Energy worth $60,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

