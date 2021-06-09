M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $68.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,913 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of The Travelers Companies worth $68,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.50. 27,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.