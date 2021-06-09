M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $91.65 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,757 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Baidu worth $91,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.87. 194,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. CLSA cut their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.