M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $128,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

