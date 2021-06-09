M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 24,469 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $142,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. 183,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,768. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

