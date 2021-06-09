M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 45,330 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,330 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $200,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 284,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868,804. The stock has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

