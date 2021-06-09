MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $552,513.23 and $155.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049981 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 415,354,351 coins and its circulating supply is 138,052,423 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.