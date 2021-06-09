Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 523.80 ($6.84). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 517.20 ($6.76), with a volume of 885,243 shares.

MCRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

