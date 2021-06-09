Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.12. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,798 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

