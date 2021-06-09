MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $221.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002307 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007176 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00113102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.