Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

