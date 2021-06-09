Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.9% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

