Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.