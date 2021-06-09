Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

