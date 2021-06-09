MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 7.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $494.93 and last traded at $494.65. 30,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 613,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $593.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

