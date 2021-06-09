MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $22.25

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $21.77. MicroVision shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 46,678 shares.
MVIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.80 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 1,390,397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,250,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
