MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $22.25

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $21.77. MicroVision shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 46,678 shares.

MVIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.80 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 1,390,397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,250,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

