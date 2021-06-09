Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,457 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

