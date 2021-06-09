Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

