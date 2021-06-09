Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

