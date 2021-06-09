Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 357 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.97. The stock has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

