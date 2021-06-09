Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

