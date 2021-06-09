Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $236.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

