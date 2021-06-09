Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of BLV opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

