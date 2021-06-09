Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 304,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

