Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 17,900 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.41% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

