Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $340.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.80. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

