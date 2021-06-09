Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

