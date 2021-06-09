Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,102 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $175.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.55 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

