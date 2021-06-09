Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,183 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDIV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,000.

WDIV stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67.

