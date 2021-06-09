Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) shares traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 296,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 358,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a market cap of £4.74 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 35.96, a current ratio of 35.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.01.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

