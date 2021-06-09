MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,277.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $545,233.36 and $2,277.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,696.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.62 or 0.07054153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.35 or 0.01706844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00465939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00167146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00729144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00465591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00388430 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

