Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $311.73 million and $16.30 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00012342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00235522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00216269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.44 or 0.01304082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.69 or 0.99809850 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,959,472 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.