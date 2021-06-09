Mirror Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $21.19 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $301.63 million and $21.19 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00011173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00210841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $519.75 or 0.01406705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,924.16 or 0.99934908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,065,572 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

