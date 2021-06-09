Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.93 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $19.93 million and $49,656.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.73 or 0.00047356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00218937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00206513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01351776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,713.19 or 1.00726612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

