Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Tops 1-Day Volume of $816.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.52 million and approximately $816.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.29 or 0.00070810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,274,942 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

