Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,678.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $7.76 or 0.00022016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $3,678.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00232676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00213338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $452.62 or 0.01284145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,145.82 or 0.99713676 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

