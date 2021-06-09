Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 168,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

