Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.73. 90,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $233.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

