Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 318.20 ($4.16). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12), with a volume of 807,800 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAB shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 940.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 131 shares of company stock worth $41,346.

About Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

