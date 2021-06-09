Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $655 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,105 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $654,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

