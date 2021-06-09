Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,431 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $695,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

