Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 126,008 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $199,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.73. 69,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34. The company has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

